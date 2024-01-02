Xi, Kim announce 2024 as China-DPRK Friendship Year

08:43, January 02, 2024 By Cao Desheng ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's top leader Kim Jong-un jointly announced 2024 as the China-DPRK Friendship Year on Monday, as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Kim, who is general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, made the announcement while exchanging New Year greetings.

They also announced that a series of activities will be launched for the China-DPRK Friendship Year.

In his message to Kim, Xi said that China and the DPRK are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, and the traditional friendship between the two countries was forged by the older generation of leaders of the two parties and two countries, cemented in the revolutionary struggle, and continuously deepened in the course of socialist construction.

In recent years, Xi said the two sides have maintained close strategic communication, deepened practical cooperation, strengthened coordination and collaboration in multilateral international affairs and pushed forward the continuous development of bilateral ties.

The two countries have worked together to safeguard their common interests and uphold regional peace and stability, he added.

Noting that the CPC and the Chinese government have always viewed China-DPRK relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, Xi said that it is China's unwavering policy to maintain, consolidate and develop the longstanding friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.

China is ready to work with the DPRK to take the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and the China-DPRK Friendship Year as an opportunity to carry forward the long-standing friendship, deepen strategic mutual trust, and enhance exchanges and cooperation, he said.

The countries should ensure their ties will move forward with the times for greater development, in order to better benefit the two peoples, and continuously make new contributions to safeguarding regional peace and stability, Xi said.

In his message, Kim noted that socialist construction in the two countries has entered a new stage of progress amid complex changes in the international situation.

The unbreakable DPRK-China friendship, forged and consolidated in the struggle for socialism, will be fully displayed this year, he said.

Kim underlined the importance of further deepening the bonds of friendship and unity, and stepping up cooperation between the two sides to safeguard regional and global peace and stability.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)