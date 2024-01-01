Xi says mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation right way for China, U.S. to get along

Xinhua) 12:49, January 01, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that history has already proven and will continue to fully prove that mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the right way for China and the United States to get along with each other as two major countries.

That should be the direction of joint efforts made by China and the United States in the new era, Xi said.

The Chinese president made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to U.S. President Joe Biden over the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)