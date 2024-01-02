Xi's 2024 New Year message highlights confidence, people, global vision

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year message via China Media Group and the Internet Sunday evening in Beijing to ring in 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year message was focused on confidence, people's livelihood and a global vision.

Xi delivered the message on Sunday evening, which was televised and live-streamed nationwide.

The message offered a glimpse into China's commitment to advancing Chinese modernization, delivering a better life for the people, and striving to make the world a better place for all in 2024.

CONTINUED CONFIDENCE

Xi's message depicted China's solid and robust steps toward high-quality development.

Reviewing the year 2023, Xi said the Chinese economy had sustained the momentum of recovery, the modernized industrial system had been further upgraded and the country had secured a bumper harvest for the 20th year in a row.

These facts indicate that the Chinese economy has shown tremendous resilience in the face of multiple and unforeseen factors, bolstering confidence in China's development prospects.

In terms of regional development, Xi noted that "new progress has been made in fully revitalizing northeast China, the Xiong'an New Area is growing fast, the Yangtze River Economic Belt is full of vitality, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is embracing new development opportunities."

The president's 16 domestic inspection and research trips in 2023, along with five meetings on regional development that he chaired, were crucial in driving the progress of regional development. During these occasions, he charted the course for coordinated regional development across the country.

Another highlight featured in Xi's New Year message was China's breakthroughs in science and technology. He mentioned that the C919 large passenger airliner entered commercial service, the Chinese-built large cruise ship completed its trial voyage, the Shenzhou spaceships are continuing their missions in space, and the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe reached the deepest ocean trench.

"Everywhere across our country, new heights are being scaled with dogged determination, and new creations and innovations are emerging every day," he said.

Xi referred to the time-honored history of China and its splendid civilization as the source of Chinese people's confidence and strength.

Gong Wen, curator of the Chinese Archaeological Museum, found inspiration in Xi's words. "The Chinese Archaeological Museum will devote more efforts to research and disseminate archaeological achievements to interpret the source of cultural confidence and contribute to boosting national pride and the cohesion of the Chinese nation," Gong said.

BETTER LIVELIHOOD

Over the years, "the people" have always been front and center in Xi's New Year message.

On New Year's Eve, Xi lauded the extraordinary contribution made by each and every ordinary Chinese and praised the people as the ones the country looks to when it fights to prevail over all difficulties or challenges.

"Our goal is both inspiring and simple. Ultimately, it is about delivering a better life for the people," the president said.

Issues concerning people's livelihood, especially those regarding children, the youth and the elderly, "are a top priority of the government."

He called for concerted efforts to deliver on these issues.

Among the photos on the bookshelf behind Xi as he delivered the speech were some capturing the moments of him standing among the people on various occasions.

One of them shows Xi speaking to villagers in Shuiyuzui Village in Mentougou District of Beijing, when he undertook an inspection tour in November 2023 to have a close look at areas affected by summer flooding in Beijing and the neighboring Hebei Province.

Li Meng, a resident of Shuiyuzui Village, expressed a feeling of warmth as Xi once again showed care for their lives in his New Year message.

Li said the basic needs of flood-affected villagers had been fully met, with timely distribution of assistance and subsidies. The renovation of infrastructure in the village had been completed.

The villagers will work together to pool their strength to build the village into a demonstration area of rural revitalization, Li said.

GLOBAL VISION

While caring about issues at home, Xi also focused on foreign policies and global affairs. He said in the New Year message that while pursuing its own development, China has also embraced the world and fulfilled its responsibility as a major country.

Xi mentioned the China-Central Asia Summit and the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, China's two major diplomatic events at home last year at which Xi hosted leaders from across the world. Xi said that he also paid visits to a number of countries, attended international conferences, and met many friends, both old and new.

Zafar Uddin Mahmood, former special assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, hailed China's constant efforts to open up to the outside world.

"China will surely continue opening its arms to embrace the world, share its development experience and accomplishments with other countries, and contribute its strength to the progress of human civilization," he said.

In 2023, Xi went abroad four times, and also met with foreign people from all walks of life in China on dozens of occasions.

At these events, Xi shared China's vision and enhanced common understandings with foreign friends.

China lives in peace, but the world as a whole does not. As Xi said in the New Year's message, conflicts are still raging in some parts of the world.

Xi said the Chinese are keenly aware of what peace means. "We will work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place for all," he said.

