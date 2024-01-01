Home>>
Xi calls on China, U.S. to promote stable, sustainable ties with concrete actions
(Xinhua) 12:48, January 01, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on China and the United States to earnestly implement the important common understandings and outcomes reached by the two heads of state, and take concrete actions to promote a stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.
The Chinese president made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to U.S. President Joe Biden to mark the 45th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi, Biden exchange congratulations on 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Xi says China ready to join DPRK for greater development in ties
- After 45 years, closer China-U.S. ties still depend on people
- China, U.S. should implement consensus between heads of state and promote healthy, stable, sustainable development of bilateral ties
- Full text of President Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year message
- Ringing in 2024, Xi stresses advancing Chinese modernization, making world better place for all
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.