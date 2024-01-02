We Are China

People bustle on the first day of 2024 in relocation sites of NW China's Gansu, Qinghai

Xinhua) 08:14, January 02, 2024

A villager holds a baby at a temporary relocation site in Tuanjie Village of Liuji Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

JISHISHAN/HAIDONG, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- All forces continued to stick to their posts at the temporary relocation sites for quake-affected people in northwest China's Gansu Province and the neighboring Qinghai Province on the first day of 2024.

Villagers talk to each other at a temporary relocation site in Tuanjie Village of Liuji Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A student takes online classes in a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Shenjiaping Village of Shiyuan Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Children play in a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Kexinmin Village of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Firefighters transport medicine at a temporary relocation site in Kexinmin Village of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A technician works on fiber-optic cables for prefabricated houses at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Wang Ming, a member of a medical team, sorts medicines at a temporary relocation site in Shenjiaping Village of Shiyuan Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Villagers talk to each other in a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Tuanjie Village of Liuji Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Local official Dong Xun (1st, L) visits villagers at a temporary relocation site in Kexinmin Village of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A villager cooks in a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Kexinmin Village of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Villagers have a meal in a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A villager tidies her room in a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Dahe Village of Dahejia Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Children watch cartoon in a prefabricated house at a temporary relocation site in Xietao Village of Liugou Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows a temporary relocation site at sunrise in Shenjiaping Village of Shiyuan Township, Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Volunteers make dumplings with villagers at a temporary relocation site in Caotan Village of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Firefighters clean a road at a temporary relocation site in Caotan Village of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2024 shows a temporary relocation site in Lajia Village of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A girl sticks a note of wishes on the wish board at a temporary relocation site in Jintian Village of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Volunteers prepare dumplings for villagers at a temporary relocation site in Caotan Village of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Villagers transport relief supplies at a temporary relocation site in Caotan Village of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Villagers play Chinese chess at a temporary relocation site in Lajia Village of Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

