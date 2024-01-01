Air Force Xi'an Flying College organizes flight training

China Military Online) 15:08, January 01, 2024

A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College soars into the sky at dusk during a 24-hour flight training exercise on December 23, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

A fighter jet attached to a brigade of the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College taxies on the runway before takeoff during a 24-hour flight training exercise on December 23, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)

