Reflecting on a decade of Xi Jinping's inspiring New Year speeches as 2024 approaches
(People's Daily Online) 15:11, December 31, 2023
Since late 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping's New Year addresses have accompanied hundreds of millions of Chinese people on New Year's Eve every year.
Over the past 10 years, Xi Jinping's New Year addresses have consistently highlighted a spirit of striving. Relevant remarks in his addresses, including "only hard work will make dreams come true" and "happiness is achieved through hard work", still inspire many people today.
People's Daily Online has released 10 posters to revisit these inspiring words. As 2024 approaches, let's embark on a new journey together, one filled with glory and ambition.
