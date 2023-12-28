Legal initiatives implemented to boost cross-Strait integration: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:43, December 28, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday highlighted the effective implementation of the legal initiatives outlined in a circular on deepening cross-Strait integrated development.

The document, released in September, said that Fujian Province would become a demonstration zone for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

The Ministry of Justice has been expediting its efforts to expand the scope of practice for Taiwan lawyers, continually refining policies that facilitate more legal services for Taiwan compatriots, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

Under the guidance of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the Fujian provincial people's procuratorate has rolled out relevant arrangements and measures to create a favorable legal environment and provide judicial convenience, Chen added.

