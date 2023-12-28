Lai slammed for comments on war risk

08:35, December 28, 2023 By Jiang Chenglong ( China Daily

A Chinese mainland spokesman slammed Lai Ching-te, deputy leader of China's Taiwan region, on Wednesday for his comments on the risk of a cross-Strait war, and warned that the pursuit of "Taiwan independence" means war.

Lai recently claimed that if he is elected as Taiwan's leader as the candidate of the "pro-independence" Democratic Progressive Party, the risk of a cross-Strait war would be the lowest, because his policy is the most "correct" and also "aligns with international practices".

Chen Binhua, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a news conference on Wednesday that the ruling DPP authorities obstinately stick to their "Taiwan independence" stance, escalating the tense and volatile situation across the Strait and pushing Taiwan toward the brink of war.

Upholding the one-China principle is a common consensus of the international community, the spokesman said, emphasizing that opposing "Taiwan independence" and safeguarding peace is the right way forward.

People from Taiwan and even Lai himself would find it hard to believe his own words, as Lai, a prominent figure in the ruling DPP authorities, has openly declared himself to be a pragmatic advocate of "Taiwan independence", Chen added.

The mainland official said that as long as the 1992 Consensus is upheld and opposition to "Taiwan independence" is maintained, cross-Strait negotiations can be restored, all matters can be discussed and negotiated, and cross-Strait relations can return to the track of peaceful development.

Chen said that when the Taiwan Strait is peaceful and stable, the interests and well-being of Taiwan compatriots can be enhanced, but these will be compromised when the Strait is tense and turbulent.

From 2008 to 2016, both sides of the Taiwan Strait, based on adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence", created the conditions for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, Chen said, noting that this brought tangible benefits to compatriots on both sides, especially those in Taiwan, and gave positive energy to the prosperity and stability of the Asia-Pacific region.

However, Chen said that since the DPP came to power in 2016, it has persistently clung to a "Taiwan independence" separatist stance, refused to acknowledge the 1992 Consensus, colluded with external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" and gradually pushed Taiwan into a dangerous situation.

"We sincerely hope that compatriots on both sides of the Strait can join hands to safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and create a new era of prosperity and development," Chen said.

He noted that the actions of the DPP authorities have undermined the political foundation of cross-Strait negotiations, fundamentally causing difficulties in solving problems related to the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement.

Starting from Jan 1, the mainland will suspend tariff reductions on a total of 12 items of chemical products from Taiwan in response to the island's unilateral and discriminatory trade restrictions, which violate the economic pact between the two sides.

Those tariff reductions are stipulated in the ECFA, which was signed in 2010 between the two sides based on the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, and is a comprehensive cross-Strait economic pact intended to lower commercial barriers.

Chen also expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the United States' National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 which contains negative Taiwan-related content, and was passed and signed into law this week, despite China's opposition.

Chen stressed that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which brooks no external interference.

He noted that the blatant interference by the US in the Taiwan question has seriously violated the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, sending a grave and erroneous signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and causing significant harm to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

The spokesman underscored that while some in the US claim to seek peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, their actions actually accelerate the arming of Taiwan and incite confrontation between the two sides of the Strait.

"We urge the US to earnestly abide by the solemn political commitments it made to China on the Taiwan question, honor its promise of not supporting 'Taiwan independence' with concrete actions, stop implementing the NDAA's negative clauses related to Taiwan, immediately cease arming Taiwan, and stop intervening in Taiwan's regional elections," he said.

Chen criticized the DPP authorities for proclaiming that war is not an option for Taiwan while intensifying efforts to seek "independence" by relying on the US and through force.

He warned that: "No matter how many weapons the DPP authorities acquire from the US, it cannot shake our steadfast determination to resolve the Taiwan question and achieve national reunification, and cannot withstand our powerful capability to thwart the 'Taiwan independence' plot and safeguard national sovereignty."

