Year-ender: China's sci-tech achievements in 2023
(People's Daily Online) 15:34, December 27, 2023
The C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, successfully completed its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on May 28, 2023, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market.
