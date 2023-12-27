Languages

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Year-ender: China's sci-tech achievements in 2023

(People's Daily Online) 15:34, December 27, 2023

The C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, successfully completed its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on May 28, 2023, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market.


