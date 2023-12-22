Home>>
Chinese netizens wow at innovative fingerprint-enabled pencil box
(People's Daily App) 16:11, December 22, 2023
A video shared on Chinese social media platforms has gained tremendous popularity. It features a mother from China's Yunnan Province showcasing her son's pencil case. This pencil case is unique because it incorporates fingerprint identification technology, typically found in smartphones.
