Home>>
China to have 11.79 mln university graduates in 2024
(Xinhua) 09:33, December 06, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The estimated number of university graduates across China in 2024 is expected to reach 11.79 million, an increase of 210,000 compared to the previous year, Chinese authorities said on Tuesday.
Policies will be rolled out to broaden channels and provide better services to promote the employment of university graduates, said the Ministry of Education.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing universities begin campus construction in Xiong'an New Area
- Chinese university students send toy bear into stratosphere, capturing rare picture of Earth
- Pic story: college student from Cameroon studies in China
- Primary school in Changsha develops various activities to care for students' mental health
- Students in 'backyard' program aid farmers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.