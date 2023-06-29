Pic story: college student from Cameroon studies in China

Xinhua) 11:26, June 29, 2023

Magoua Ardain (R) works in a lab at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 26, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain (2nd L) has lunch with other students in a canteen at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain walks upstairs in a library at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain plays football at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain works on his graduation project in a library at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain walks out of his dormitory building at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain (C) plays basketball with other students at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain takes notes in a library at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain (R, front ) takes his food at a canteen in Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain (R) discusses mechanical problems with a student in the dorm at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain walks into a lab at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 26, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain walks out of a library at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain (L) chats with his roommate in the dorm at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain warms up before a football game at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain reads a book in a library at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain walks out of the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 26, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain works on his laptop in a library at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain (R) learns to operate a coordinate measuring machine in a lab at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 26, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain talks with his sister via livestream in his dorm at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain (L) chats with a friend after a football game at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 14, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain (L) works in a lab at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 26, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Magoua Ardain (R) learns to operate a coordinate measuring machine in a lab at Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 26, 2023. Twenty-four-year-old Cameroonian Magoua Ardain is a senior at the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (CMEE) in Central South University.

Ardain majors in Mechanical Engineering Design, Manufacturing and Automation, which he likes very much and does a pretty good job. He can also speak very fluent Chinese and has many friends at school.

"I'm very happy and I always share my life here with my family," Ardain said.

After graduation from the college, Ardain plans to stay here, pursuing a master's degree and gaining work experience. However, he said he would go back home one day and apply what he has learned in China to work for his country. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)