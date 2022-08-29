Home>>
Shadow boxing
(People's Daily App) 11:14, August 29, 2022
Students practicing military boxing cast giant shadows on the ground on Wednesday in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.
(Produced by Xu Rongguang and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Students play musical instruments in Xinji Special Education School, N China's Hebei
- Feature: Colorful physical training for students in NW China
- Chinese procuratorial organs ensure better protection for students
- China has nearly 300 million students in 2021
- Campuses teem with Beijing 2022 fervor as students kickstart new semester
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.