China has nearly 300 million students in 2021
(Xinhua) 09:46, March 02, 2022
BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- By the end of 2021, there are about 291 million students receiving education at school in China, the country's Ministry of Education announced.
The ministry released a series of education-related statistics on Tuesday. According to the ministry, in 2021, the country had a total of 529,300 schools and academic institutions of all levels and sorts.
The ministry added that there were roughly 18.44 million full-time teachers in China by the end of 2021, a 500,000-some increase compared to 2020.
