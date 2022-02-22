We Are China

Primary and secondary schools start new semester across China

Xinhua) 07:50, February 22, 2022

Students attend a class in the High School Affiliated to China Agricultural University in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2022.

Primary and secondary schools in Beijing started the new semester Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Students attend a class in the High School Affiliated to China Agricultural University in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2022.

Primary and secondary schools in Beijing started the new semester Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Students walk on campus of the High School Affiliated to China Agricultural University in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2022.

Primary and secondary schools in Beijing started the new semester Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Students attend a class in the High School Affiliated to China Agricultural University in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2022.

Primary and secondary schools in Beijing started the new semester Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Students attend a class in the High School Affiliated to China Agricultural University in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2022.

Primary and secondary schools in Beijing started the new semester Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Head of Binhulu Primary School Xie Xiaoyan gives a lesson in the school in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 21, 2022.

Primary and secondary schools in Nanning started the new semester Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Students sing a song in Binhulu Primary School in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 21, 2022.

Primary and secondary schools in Nanning started the new semester Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Students stage a performance in Binhulu Primary School in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 21, 2022.

Primary and secondary schools in Nanning started the new semester Monday. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

