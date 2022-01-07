More int'l students seek opportunities in China after graduation: NYU Shanghai report

Xinhua) 10:48, January 07, 2022

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Development prospects in China are becoming increasingly attractive for international students as many choose to seek opportunities in the country after graduation, according to a report released by New York University Shanghai (NYU Shanghai).

Among the 130 international students of the class of 2021, 17 chose to pursue further study or work in China after graduation, bringing the total number of NYU Shanghai international graduates choosing to stay in China to 70 since its establishment in 2012, said the report released on Wednesday.

Of these students, some chose to continue their studies at universities such as Peking University and Tsinghua University, while others entered renowned enterprises such as Shanghai Disney Resort or expressed interest in Chinese technology companies, according to the report.

"I wanted to build my future here," said John Christopher Dopp, a U.S. student, who found a job in a software development company in Shanghai after graduation.

"I think careers in China for international students are great," he said. "A strong and ever-growing country, China is not just a safe choice but one that is interesting, exciting and full of opportunities."

NYU Shanghai, co-founded by New York University and East China Normal University in 2012, is a pilot program in China-U.S. educational cooperation. The university has registered 582 international graduates.

