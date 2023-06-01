Primary school in Changsha develops various activities to care for students' mental health
A pupil plays a boxing game to relax at the Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 31, 2023. The Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha City has developed various forms of mental health education activities to care for students' mental health. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Pupils play a game under the guidance of teacher at the Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 31, 2023. The Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha City has developed various forms of mental health education activities to care for students' mental health. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Pupils attend a role-play course at the Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 31, 2023. The Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha City has developed various forms of mental health education activities to care for students' mental health. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Pupils doodle to relax at the Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 31, 2023. The Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha City has developed various forms of mental health education activities to care for students' mental health. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Pupils play a sandbox game at the Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 31, 2023. The Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha City has developed various forms of mental health education activities to care for students' mental health. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Pupils attend a mental health course at the Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 31, 2023. The Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha City has developed various forms of mental health education activities to care for students' mental health. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A pupil listens to music to relax at the Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 31, 2023. The Experimental Primary School in Yuelu District of Changsha City has developed various forms of mental health education activities to care for students' mental health. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
