Student's spectacular jumps defy gravity
(People's Daily App) 16:02, May 12, 2023
A student at Beijing Sport University posted a video on China's short video platform Douyin showing off his incredible jumping ability. In the video, he leaps several times, each a longer distance, making people question the authenticity of video and the existence of gravity.
