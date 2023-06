We Are China

Advanced technologies displayed at 2023 Amazon Cloud Technology China Summit in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:36, June 29, 2023

A staff member helps visitors try a health check-up device via face scanning at the 2023 Amazon Cloud Technology China Summit in Shanghai, east China, June 28, 2023.

The 2-day summit concluded here on Wednesday, showcasing advanced technologies including VR, AI and cloud computing. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors play VR games at the 2023 Amazon Cloud Technology China Summit in Shanghai, east China, June 28, 2023.

People visit the 2023 Amazon Cloud Technology China Summit in Shanghai, east China, June 28, 2023.

