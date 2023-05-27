Projects worth 60.8 bln yuan inked at Beijing investment summit
This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a scene of the release of scientific and technological achievements during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 39 major projects with a total value of over 60.8 billion yuan (about 8.59 billion U.S. dollars) were signed on Friday at the 2023 Invest Beijing Global Summit.
Themed "Invest in Beijing, Win the Future," the summit is part of the ongoing 2023 Zhongguancun Forum. It aims to showcase Beijing's new development advantages and share new growth opportunities with the world through the forum.
The summit attracted more than 600 people from enterprises, governments, and investment institutions.
A total of 152 investment projects involving enterprise financing, park cooperation, building cooperation, and land financing were announced at the summit, with a total investment of 143.4 billion yuan.
A series of supporting policies to promote the development of enterprises' research and development (R&D) centers in Beijing, including measures to improve the level of R&D facilitation and enhance the introduction of foreign R&D centers, were also released at the summit to facilitate the high-quality development of R&D centers in the national capital.
Photos
Related Stories
- Nation to beef up efforts on digital technologies
- Nation in big drive for core tech in key fields
- Tech, internet firms seen boosting employment
- Cross-Strait forum on technology development held simultaneously in Beijing and Taipei
- China to have 220 national hi-tech zones by 2025
- Cutting-edge information technologies adopted for agriculture in NE China's Heilongjiang
- Chinese researchers reveal how climate warming alters plant phenology
- China completes test of reusable, sub-orbital vehicle
- Digital technology transforms China's mountainous province
- CPC seeks national rejuvenation by following Chinese path to modernization
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.