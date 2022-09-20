Home>>
Cross-Strait forum on technology development held simultaneously in Beijing and Taipei
(Xinhua) 08:56, September 20, 2022
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows one of the venues for a cross-Strait forum on technology development in Beijing, capital of China. A cross-Strait forum on technology development is held simultaneously in Beijing and Taipei both online and offline. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows one of the venues for a cross-Strait forum on technology development in Beijing, capital of China. A cross-Strait forum on technology development is held simultaneously in Beijing and Taipei both online and offline. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to have 220 national hi-tech zones by 2025
- Cutting-edge information technologies adopted for agriculture in NE China's Heilongjiang
- Chinese researchers reveal how climate warming alters plant phenology
- China completes test of reusable, sub-orbital vehicle
- Digital technology transforms China's mountainous province
- CPC seeks national rejuvenation by following Chinese path to modernization
- Across China: Technologies aid efforts to raise public awareness of cultural relic restoration
- Dutch bio-tech giant optimistic about growth prospects in China
- China greenlights two ChiNext IPOs
- Chinese tech board reports largest single-day increase in six years amid COVID shadow
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.