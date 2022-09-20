Cross-Strait forum on technology development held simultaneously in Beijing and Taipei

Xinhua) 08:56, September 20, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows one of the venues for a cross-Strait forum on technology development in Beijing, capital of China. A cross-Strait forum on technology development is held simultaneously in Beijing and Taipei both online and offline. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

