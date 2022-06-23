Dutch bio-tech giant optimistic about growth prospects in China

Global biotechnology giant Royal DSM is optimistic about its development prospects in China and will continue to develop its market share in China, President of DSM China Zhou Tao said.

DSM is "optimistic about the overall development of China's economy and its prospects in China," Zhou told Xinhua recently in a written interview.

"China is one of the most important markets for DSM, and DSM will seize the new opportunities for China's development and continue to take root in China," he said.

Established in 1902, the Netherlands-based multinational corporation began trading with China in 1963, and established its first China sales office and first manufacturing facility in the early 1990s, Zhou said.

Zhou said the corporation has gone through different stages of development, and at each stage "has evolved along with the changes in the Chinese market."

Noting that DSM's business is growing "healthily and steadily" in China, Zhou said "looking to the future, we will seize the new opportunities of China's development and build DSM into a future-oriented company."

China is the largest developing country in the world, as well as a major economy and a major trader of goods, and the Asian country has been deeply integrated into the world, he noted.

"We can feel the Chinese government's determination to develop the economy, improve people's livelihood, adhere to reform and opening up, and achieve comprehensive and sustainable development," he said.

"We believe that as long as we seize opportunities, respond to challenges, and continuously deepen cooperation with various stakeholders and partners, we can continue to create value," he added.

