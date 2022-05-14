Home>>
China greenlights two ChiNext IPOs
(Xinhua) 14:52, May 14, 2022
BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of two companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.
ChinaEtek Service &Technology Co., Ltd., a Beijing-based IT services provider, and Shanghai Menon Animal Nutrition Technology Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The companies should strictly follow the prospectuses as well as the issuance and underwriting plans while issuing stocks, said the commission.
