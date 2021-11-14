China greenlights three ChiNext IPOs

Xinhua) 13:27, November 14, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of three companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Hangzhou Bio-Sincerity Pharma-Tech Co., Ltd., Wuhan Kotei Informatics Co., Ltd. and Henan Carve Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

