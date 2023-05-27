2023 Zhongguancun Forum holds plenary meeting
Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, vice chairman of All-China Youth Federation and president of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation, speaks during the plenary meeting of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. Themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum held a plenary meeting here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Robin Li, chairman and CEO of Baidu, Inc., speaks during the plenary meeting of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. Themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum held a plenary meeting here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Caucher Birkar, 2018 Fields Medal winner, and professor at the Yau Mathematical Sciences Center of Tsinghua University, speaks during the plenary meeting of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. Themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum held a plenary meeting here on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People attend the plenary meeting of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. Themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum held a plenary meeting here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Ada Yonath, the 2009 Nobel Prize winner in chemistry, member of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, and director of the Helen and Milton A. Kimmelman Center for Biomolecular Structure and Assembly of the Weizmann Institute of Science of Israel, speaks via video during the plenary meeting of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. Themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum held a plenary meeting here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Shi Yigong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and president of Westlake University, speaks during the plenary meeting of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. Themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum held a plenary meeting here on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Ardem Patapoutian, the 2021 Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine, professor and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at Scripps Research Institute, speaks via video during the plenary meeting of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. Themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum held a plenary meeting here on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People attend the plenary meeting of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. Themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum held a plenary meeting here on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
