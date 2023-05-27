Intelligent technological products showcased at Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:40, May 27, 2023

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a new energy vehicle displayed at the exhibition area of Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, capital of China. At the exhibition area of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), a myriad of intelligent technological products and applications are shaping a promising vision of future life for people from across the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a drone with emergency broadcasting equipment at the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China. At the exhibition area of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), a myriad of intelligent technological products and applications are shaping a promising vision of future life for people from across the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows surgical robot displayed at the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China. At the exhibition area of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), a myriad of intelligent technological products and applications are shaping a promising vision of future life for people from across the globe. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member showcases a motion capture equipment at the exhibition area of Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. At the exhibition area of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), a myriad of intelligent technological products and applications are shaping a promising vision of future life for people from across the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows new energy and intelligent connected vehicles displayed at the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China. At the exhibition area of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), a myriad of intelligent technological products and applications are shaping a promising vision of future life for people from across the globe. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a full-size humanoid bionic robot displayed at the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China. At the exhibition area of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), a myriad of intelligent technological products and applications are shaping a promising vision of future life for people from across the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A visitor learns about compressed air energy storage technology at the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. At the exhibition area of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), a myriad of intelligent technological products and applications are shaping a promising vision of future life for people from across the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows a Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle for display at the exhibition center of Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone in Beijing, capital of China. At the exhibition area of this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), a myriad of intelligent technological products and applications are shaping a promising vision of future life for people from across the globe. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liu Ning)