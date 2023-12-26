Construction of int'l land port cold chain warehouse underway in Kunming, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:00, December 26, 2023

In December, the Tengjun International Land Port cold chain warehouse, situated on the outskirts of Kunming, capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is awaiting the installation of equipment for its nearly 45,000 square meters of cold storage facilities. Such additional facilities spanning over 8,000 square meters are under construction.

The Tengjun International Land Port cold chain warehouse undergoes construction. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The Tengjun International Land Port cold chain warehouse is located near a dedicated railway of the road-rail intermodal logistics center of the ASEAN multimodal transport warehousing and logistics park, and several important highway entrances and exits. This location makes it a crucial hub for freight transportation between Yunnan and Southeast Asia.

In recent years, the demand for cold-chain products, including fruits, vegetables, flowers, and seafood, has experienced a significant growth. This has led to the rapid development of China's cold chain logistics industry.

With the opening and regular operations of the China-Laos Railway, the management of the Tengjun International Land Port has recognized the need for improvements in the port's existing infrastructure to meet the increasing demands of the evolving industry.

Photo shows two cold storage facilities at the Tengjun International Land Port cold chain warehouse await equipment debugging. (People' Daily Online/Cai Shujing)

Once completed, the cold chain warehouse will attract many enterprises to the land port, facilitating the efficient and secure transport of high-quality agricultural products from South Asian and Southeast Asian countries to the Chinese market.

The Tengjun International Land Port cold chain warehouse project has received an investment of 1.02 billion yuan ($142.9 million), which accounts for nearly 90 percent of the planned total investment.

The project covers a construction area of about 210,000 square meters, comprising three cold storage warehouses and eight warehouses at room temperature. It also features Yunnan's first three-dimensional intelligent low-temperature warehouse, along with its associated facilities, as well as an intelligent agricultural product research and development (R&D) center, according to Yang Minggang, cost contract manager of the Tengjun International Land Port cold chain warehouse project.

Yang said that the cold chain warehouse is implementing an intelligent warehouse construction model that integrates 5G technology and automated guided vehicles (AGV). This innovative approach allows for unmanned operations.

The cold chain warehouse integrates storage, transportation, sales, exhibition, and research functions. It is expected to be fully completed by the first half of 2024. By then, it will become the largest cold chain logistics base along the China-Laos Railway.

