China issues plan to improve farm produce cold-chain logistics

Xinhua) 11:16, February 19, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a plan to accelerate the development of cold-chain logistics for farm produce storage and transportation during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

During the period, 100 cold-chain logistics hubs for agricultural products and 200 cold-chain logistics centers in cities will be built nationwide, according to a plan released by the All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives.

By 2035, a cold-chain logistics network for farm produce will play a major role in the distribution of agricultural products, effectively meet the people's growing demand for better lives, and contribute more to the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, it said.

