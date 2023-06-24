Home>>
China's cold-chain logistics sector sees steady growth in first 5 months
(Xinhua) 15:48, June 24, 2023
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's cold-chain logistics sector has sustained steady expansion in the first five months of the year, industry data showed.
The total cold-chain logistics amounted to 2.65 trillion yuan (about 369.11 billion U.S. dollars) during the January-May period, up 4.1 percent year on year, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
During the period, the total investment and construction of China's cold chain logistics infrastructure exceeded 14 billion yuan, increasing 6.6 percent from a year earlier.
The country has seen increasingly diverse cold-chain logistics needs, ranging from cold-chain distribution centers to cold-chain industry parks of premade meals.
