Chinese enterprise in Uganda supports children with disabilities ahead of Christmas

Xinhua) 10:19, December 25, 2023

Betty Nankabirwa (R), the founder of Support Disabled Children Ggaba (SDCG), a charity organization looking after children with special needs, hands over a certificate of appreciation to Lei Xue, an executive of Chinese enterprise CRJE (East Africa) Limited, during the donation ceremony in Kampala, Uganda, Dec. 23, 2023. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

KAMPALA, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese enterprise CRJE in Uganda, a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Engineering Group Co. Ltd, has supported children with disabilities here with home-use items and food ahead of Christmas celebrations.

The supply included medicine, cooking oil, beans, and personal-care items.

Liu Qiang, general manager of CRJE (East Africa) Limited, on Saturday handed over the donation to Betty Nankabirwa, the founder of Support Disabled Children Ggaba (SDCG), a charity organization looking after children with special needs.

Liu said that the support is part of his firm's effort to fulfill social responsibilities and assist vulnerable people in the community.

Nankabirwa hailed the Chinese enterprise for the timely donations, saying that her charity organization strives to ensure that in the community children are treated equally and appreciated despite their disabilities.

SDCG is a registered community-based organization that promotes rehabilitation services, protecting the rights of children, women and persons with disabilities in the slums area of Ggaba in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, since 2015.

Staff members of Chinese enterprise CRJE (East Africa) Limited entertain children with disabilities during the donation ceremony in Kampala, Uganda, Dec. 23, 2023. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

