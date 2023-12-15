China donates SUV cars to support Uganda in hosting NAM, South Summit

Xinhua) 09:32, December 15, 2023

Ugandan officials and Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong (2nd R) attend a hand-over ceremony of SUV vehicles in Kampala, Uganda, on Dec. 14, 2023. China has pledged to support Uganda as the East African country gears up to host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the 3rd South Summit. This was revealed here Thursday by Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong while handing over 70 SUV cars to the Ugandan government. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda/Handout via Xinhua)

KAMPALA, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- China has pledged to support Uganda as the East African country gears up to host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the 3rd South Summit. This was revealed here Thursday by Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong while handing over 70 SUV cars to the Ugandan government.

Zhang said China will continue to support Uganda in playing its bigger role in regional and international affairs and consolidating solidarity among developing countries through the summits.

"The handover of the 70 vehicles is the latest example of China's unwavering support to Uganda," said the embassador.

China had previously provided 70 SUV vehicles for the upcoming summits scheduled for January 2024.

"China firmly supports Uganda in hosting the 19th NAM Summit and the 3rd South Summit. A high-level delegation will represent the country to attend the summits," he added.

The ambassador said the summits will be "a grand event for the developing countries to enhance solidarity and achieve development together, and it will further increase the influence of Uganda in international affairs."

He pledged continued cooperation between the two countries in various areas and said China supports Uganda in maintaining national stability, exploring development paths according to its own conditions.

Musa Ecweru, the state minister for works and transport who received the fleet of vehicles, thanked China for the kind gesture.

Vincent Bagiire, the permanent secretary at the foreign affairs ministry, said the country is expecting delegates from 120 countries for the NAM summit and 134 countries for the South Summit.

"We would like to thank China for giving us these vehicles. China and Uganda have worked on various infrastructure projects. The expansion of our airport (Entebbe International Airport) by a Chinese company will be completed this month," said Bagiire.

