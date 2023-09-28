Chinese embassy in Uganda marks 74th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 14:30, September 28, 2023

KAMPALA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Uganda hosted a reception late Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The celebration was attended by government officials, members of the diplomatic community, representatives from the business community, the Chinese community, among others. Students from various institutions performed Chinese folk songs and dances.

Rebecca Kadaga, the first deputy prime minister of Uganda, gave a speech at the event, praising the relationship between China and Uganda. She said that China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Uganda when the East African nation gained independence from British colonial rule in 1962.

Fan Xuecheng, the charge d'affaires at the Chinese embassy, said that in the past 74 years, China, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, has embarked on a journey to pursue the happiness of the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

He said that China and Uganda have built strong ties to support each other's struggles against imperialism and colonialism, as well as their joint efforts towards development and revitalization.

"Our economic and trade exchanges, as well as practical cooperation, have weathered significant turbulence and the challenges of de-globalization, gaining momentum in this new era," Fan stated.

Chinese embassy figures indicate that bilateral trade between China and Uganda exceeded 1.13 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, marking a 6.6 percent year-on-year increase. China offers zero-tariff treatment on 98 percent of taxable items originating in Uganda.

