Uganda reopens key bridge renovated by Chinese contractor

Xinhua) 11:18, December 18, 2023

KAMPALA, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Uganda has reopened a key bridge on an international highway connecting it to four other countries.

The Katonga bridge, destroyed by flash floods in May, was restored and upgraded by Chinese Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

The bridge is on the highway connecting Uganda with Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Allan Ssempebwa, the communications officer at Uganda National Roads Authority, told Xinhua by telephone Saturday that the bridge was reopened on Friday.

"When the bridge was washed away, we thought of a quick, efficient company to restore it. CCCC came to our mind because they had done similar work within Uganda," Ssempebwa said.

"With modern technology they were able to build a steel bridge in the shortest time possible to accommodate all types of vehicles," he added.

"This road is very important because it connects Uganda with other regional countries," he said.

