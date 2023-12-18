Uganda reopens key bridge renovated by Chinese contractor
KAMPALA, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Uganda has reopened a key bridge on an international highway connecting it to four other countries.
The Katonga bridge, destroyed by flash floods in May, was restored and upgraded by Chinese Communications Construction Company (CCCC).
The bridge is on the highway connecting Uganda with Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Allan Ssempebwa, the communications officer at Uganda National Roads Authority, told Xinhua by telephone Saturday that the bridge was reopened on Friday.
"When the bridge was washed away, we thought of a quick, efficient company to restore it. CCCC came to our mind because they had done similar work within Uganda," Ssempebwa said.
"With modern technology they were able to build a steel bridge in the shortest time possible to accommodate all types of vehicles," he added.
"This road is very important because it connects Uganda with other regional countries," he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China donates SUV cars to support Uganda in hosting NAM, South Summit
- Chinese embassy in Uganda marks 74th founding anniversary of PRC
- Chinese-built power plant in Uganda launches fourth turbine set, moving closer to completion
- Ugandan high school launches Chinese Club in Luwero
- Feature: Chinese oil giant contributes to empowering young talents for Uganda's emerging oil industry
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.