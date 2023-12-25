Home>>
Sri Lankan authorities confiscate over 235,000 cannabis plants
(Xinhua) 10:04, December 25, 2023
COLOMBO, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan law enforcement has confiscated 235,689 cannabis plants in a countrywide search operation carried out in 24 hours that ended at 00:30 on Saturday morning, police said in a statement.
The raid was part of the ongoing operation to crack down on narcotics, the statement said.
Police also confiscated 692 grams of heroin, 393 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 42.1 kg of cannabis and large stocks of other narcotics during the operation, it said.
In the operation, police arrested 1,676 people with narcotics, 112 of whom have been sent to rehabilitation camps.
