Sri Lankan police arrest over 2,000 persons over various crimes
(Xinhua) 13:45, December 18, 2023
COLOMBO, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan police have recently in a special operation arrested 2,121 persons, regarding various crimes, a spokesman said on Monday.
Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told the media that various narcotics items were also seized during the operation.
He said 12 suspects were held under detention orders for further inquiries and 133 were sent for rehabilitation.
The Sri Lankan police launched the special operation starting on Sunday.
