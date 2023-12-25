China's first homegrown large cruise ship starts trial operation

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows an exterior view of the cruise ship "Adora Magic City" docked at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

SHANGHAI, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," departed from a port in Shanghai on Sunday, starting its trial operation.

Carrying invited guests and nearly 1,300 crew members from around the world, the ship set off after noontime Sunday from the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal and is expected to return to the terminal on Monday.

Another trial operation is scheduled afterward to prepare for the commercial maiden voyage to Northeast Asia on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Adora Magic City is 323.6 meters in length with a gross weight of 135,500 tonnes and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers across a total of 2,125 guest rooms, according to its builder, the CSSC Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

It has 16 floors and a total of 40,000 square meters of public living and recreation space.

