China extends tariff exemption on certain U.S. goods
(Xinhua) 14:10, December 23, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to exempt certain U.S. goods from additional tariffs until July next year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Friday.
According to a previous statement issued in May this year, certain items from the United States were excluded from the tariff countermeasures against the U.S. Section 301 measures until Dec. 31, 2023.
After the extension, the exemption will last until July 31, 2024, the commission said in a statement.
