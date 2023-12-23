China urges U.S. to remove block to space cooperation

Xinhua) 13:51, December 23, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China has always been open to having space exchanges and cooperation with the United States, and it is the United States who should remove the stumbling blocks on the path towards cooperation, a Chinese spokesperson said on Friday.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said if the United States truly wants to advance space exchanges and cooperation with China, it also needs to revoke and abolish relevant legislation, and stop making irresponsible comments.

Wang said so at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on remarks by U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, who reportedly said that in lunar exploration, he does not believe the Chinese have shown much of an interest in working with the United States and the space is a contested area.

Noting China is committed to the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, Wang said China is ready to have international space exchanges and cooperation with all countries on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, peaceful use and inclusive development, and actively promote the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind in the field of outer space.

"We have always been open to having space exchanges and cooperation with the United States," he said, adding the two sides established mechanisms such as the working group on Earth science and space science cooperation and the China-U.S. Civil Space Dialogue.

"The U.S., however, views space cooperation with China from a Cold War perspective," he said.

U.S. domestic legislation such as the Wolf Amendment, the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 and the America COMPETES Act of 2022 were adopted to limit and thwart space exchanges and cooperation with China, Wang said, adding the United States even imposed unilateral sanctions on relevant Chinese companies.

"This is the real reason impeding cooperation between the two sides," the spokesperson said.

Noting that China has actively advanced international cooperation in the field of lunar and deep space exploration, Wang said the China National Space Administration recently issued the CE-5 Lunar Research Sample Distribution Guide and the Announcement of International Cooperation Opportunities for the Chang'e-8 Mission.

"We welcome scientists and researchers from the U.S. and all other countries to apply in line with the procedures," Wang said.

