China-U.S. "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" commemorated in Southern California

13:22, December 22, 2023 By Tan Jingjing ( Xinhua

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of Chinese and Americans gathered in Southern California on Wednesday evening to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of China-U.S. "Ping-Pong Diplomacy."

"Looking back over the past half-century, we deeply feel the historical journey from a Ping-Pong friendship to diplomatic normalization. This journey is not only remarkable but also laid a solid foundation for the communications and exchanges between the people of China and the United States," said Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun at a reception held in the Pacific Palms Resort in Los Angeles County.

In April 1971, nine players from the U.S. Table Tennis team took a historic trip to China, becoming the first delegation of Americans to visit China in decades.

Their trip was the start of what has become known as "Ping-Pong Diplomacy," and helped lay the groundwork for establishing official diplomatic relations between China and the United States.

"Ping-Pong Diplomacy" also led to improved people-to-people understanding and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

"The 'Ping-Pong Diplomacy' not only helped transform the relationship between the two countries but also had far-reaching significance globally. Today, as we reflect on this history, we must deeply understand the power of friendship, understanding, and cooperation conveyed by 'Ping-Pong Diplomacy,'" Guo said.

"52 years later, the China-U.S. relationship has become a key factor in global stability and prosperity. At this moment, we must cherish the hard-won relationship between the two countries and work together to promote our relations on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," Guo noted.

Calling the U.S.-China relationship one of the most important relationships in the world, U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu said it is not only impacting economies but also world peace. "That's why we need to continue to build upon this relationship."

"Since U.S.-China diplomatic relations were established, China has become one of the strongest economies in history, and here in the U.S., Chinese investment has led to thousands of American jobs and economic growth," Chu said.

She appreciated the efforts of All American Chinese Association (AACA) which played a pivotal role in hosting celebrations for "Ping-Pong Diplomacy," and a China-U.S. friendship table tennis tournament earlier this month.

The tournament has provided great opportunity for over 200 Ping-Pong lovers to compete, learn and build new friendships.

AACA President Edward Cai expressed his hope that the sport of Ping-Pong remains a symbol of cooperation, mutual respect, unity, and the fostering of lasting friendships, and the spirit of "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" continues to flourish.

Wednesday's gathering was a highlight of a series of celebrations of the 52nd anniversary of "Ping-Pong Diplomacy" being held in Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

As part of the celebrations, a table tennis team from Peking University, led by Liu Wei, former Ping-Pong world champion and now a professor at the university, visited the United States and attended the 2023 U.S. Open Table Tennis Championships.

Liu told Xinhua that her former coach in the Chinese national table tennis team was witness of the "Ping-Pong Diplomacy." Now she has taken over the baton and passes along the heritage of "Ping-Pong Diplomacy."

"By bringing the Peking University table tennis team to the United States, I hope to help them better understand the history of 'Ping-Pong Diplomacy' and its important contribution to promoting the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples and world peace," said Liu, head coach of the table tennis team.

Liu expressed her hope that the younger generations of the two countries will inherit the spirit of "Ping-Pong Diplomacy," strengthen communications and exchanges, and further promote China-U.S. friendship.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)