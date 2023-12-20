Reception held in Los Angeles to commemorate 130th birth anniversary of U.S. General Chennault

Xinhua) 09:56, December 20, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) - Hundreds of Chinese and Americans gathered at a reception held in Los Angeles Monday evening to commemorate the 130th birth anniversary of U.S. General Claire Lee Chennault, who led the wartime Flying Tigers pilots to fight Japanese invaders in China during World War II.

In 1941, General Chennault formed the team of "Flying Tigers," officially known as the American Volunteer Group of the Chinese Air Force, to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Chinese people to fight the invading Japanese troops.

Recalling that history, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun said during the war, the Flying Tigers destroyed more than 2,900 enemy planes and 44 Japanese naval vessels. More than 2,000 American Flying Tigers sacrificed their lives in the battle.

In the meantime, the Chinese people spared no effort to help and rescue the Flying Tigers, he said.

"The story of General Chennault and the Flying Tigers is a glorious history of mutual respect and joint defense for justice and peace by the Chinese and American people. It still has enlightening significance for the present and the future," Guo noted.

The deep friendship developed between Chinese and American people forged in the war should be inherited, he added.

Guo said during the recent meeting in San Francisco, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of China-U.S. relationship and agreed to strengthen dialogue and cooperation between the two countries in various areas.

The meeting has charted the course for improving and developing China-U.S. relations, Guo said, adding San Francisco should be a new starting point for stabilizing China-U.S. relations.

Addressing the event, U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu said the story of the Flying Tigers is extraordinary.

"The Flying Tigers showed how selfless and brave they were, and how much the U.S. and China could accomplish together," she said.

"Let's make sure that we never forget this deep friendship," Chu added.

She said that in 2018, a display wall presenting the timeline of the Flying Tigers' story was installed in an aviation-themed restaurant in Los Angeles.

"It reminds me not just the courage of American pilots but long relationship between the U.S. and China," Chu said.

Some veterans of the "Flying Tigers" pilots and their family members also attended the reception.

