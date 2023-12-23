China, U.S. counternarcotics authorities are resuming regular communication, says spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:53, December 23, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The counternarcotics authorities of China and the United States are resuming regular communication. Progress in resuming counternarcotics cooperation has not come easy and needs to be doubly cherished by both sides, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comment when asked what specific measures China has taken on counternarcotics cooperation with the United States so far. During the summit meeting in San Francisco, China and the United States agreed to establish a working group on counternarcotics cooperation and carry out counternarcotics cooperation.

Wang said carrying out counternarcotics cooperation is one of the important common understandings reached between the two presidents during their meeting in San Francisco. To deliver on that, the U.S. side has lifted sanctions on relevant Chinese law enforcement institute.

Recently, China has been engaged in campaigns against fentanyl and its precursor chemicals, and cracked down on illegal and criminal activities involving the smuggling, illicit manufacturing, trafficking and abuse of fentanyl-related substances, said wang.

He added that China has carried out a sweeping inspection of key businesses, personnel and equipment, and has been working to clean up information about online sales of fentanyl, and strictly prevent the smuggling and trafficking of relevant chemical substances to protect people's physical and mental health.

The counternarcotics authorities of China and the United States are resuming regular communication, said wang, adding that the Chinese side has notified the U.S. side of the progress made in U.S.-related law enforcement operations against narcotics and has responded to U.S. request for verifying clues on certain cases and taken action. The two sides are in close communication on setting up a working group on counternarcotics cooperation.

"I need to stress that progress in resuming China-U.S. counternarcotics cooperation has not come easy and needs to be doubly cherished by both sides. We hope that the U.S. side will show sincerity, work with China in the same direction and continue to carry out practical counternarcotics cooperation based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," said the spokesperson.

