Shenzhou-17 crew completes first spacewalk

Xinhua) 08:17, December 22, 2023

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 21, 2023 shows Shenzhou-17 astronaut Tang Shengjie performing extravehicular activities. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-17 crew members on board China's orbiting space station completed their first spacewalk at 9:35 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin worked seven-and-a-half hours to complete set tasks such as a Tianhe core module solar wing repair test, with the assistance of a ground team and the space station's robotic arm.

Tang Hongbo and Tang Shengjie have since returned safely to the Wentian lab module.

It was the second time that Tang Hongbo, China's first space traveler to return to the space station for a second mission, has performed a spacewalk. Tang Shengjie became the country's youngest astronaut to carry out an extravehicular mission.

In the future, the Shenzhou-17 crew will complete a significant number of planned space science experiments, technical tests, spacewalks and the installation of extravehicular payloads.

They have performed many tasks since they entered the orbital complex on Oct. 26, including a crew rotation with Shenzhou-16 astronauts, space station platform maintenance, life and health support, extravehicular spacesuit inspections and tests, and Tianzhou-6 cargo ship equipment inspections.

They have also undertaken robotic arm operations training, emergency life-saving drills, medical rescue drills, and full-system pressure emergency drills.

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 21, 2023 shows Shenzhou-17 astronauts Tang Hongbo (R) and Tang Shengjie performing extravehicular activities. (Xinhua/Li Jie)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 21, 2023 shows Shenzhou-17 astronauts Tang Hongbo (R) and Tang Shengjie performing extravehicular activities. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 21, 2023 shows Shenzhou-17 astronaut Tang Hongbo performing extravehicular activities. (Xinhua/Li Jie)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 21, 2023 shows Shenzhou-17 astronaut Jiang Xinlin staying inside in cooperation with Tang Hongbo and Tang Shengjie for their extravehicular activities. (Xinhua/Li Jie)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 21, 2023 shows Shenzhou-17 astronaut Tang Hongbo (L) opening the hatch of space station lab module Wentian's airlock cabin. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 21, 2023 shows Shenzhou-17 astronauts Tang Hongbo (L) and Tang Shengjie performing extravehicular activities. (Xinhua/Li Jie)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 21, 2023 shows Shenzhou-17 astronaut Tang Hongbo performing extravehicular activities. (Xinhua/Li Jie)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 21, 2023 shows Shenzhou-17 astronaut Tang Hongbo (L) opening the hatch of space station lab module Wentian's airlock cabin. (Xinhua/Li Jie)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 21, 2023 shows Shenzhou-17 astronauts Tang Hongbo (R) and Tang Shengjie returning to the Wentian lab module and closing the hatch. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Dec. 21, 2023 shows Shenzhou-17 astronauts Tang Hongbo (R) and Tang Shengjie preparing to exit the Wentian lab module. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

