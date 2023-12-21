Shenzhou-17 crew to do extravehicular activities

Xinhua) 11:26, December 21, 2023

This simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Oct. 26, 2023 shows China's Shenzhou-17 manned spaceship and the space station combination. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-17 crew members, who are currently on board China's space station, will conduct their first extravehicular activities (EVAs) within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Wednesday.

The astronauts have been stationed in the orbital complex for 54 days, nearly one-third of their six-month space mission.

They have completed the crew rotation with Shenzhou-16 astronauts, space station platform maintenance, life and health support, extravehicular spacesuit inspection and testing, Tianzhou-6 cargo ship equipment inspection, and preparation for the upcoming spacewalk, according to the CMSA.

They also practiced robotic arm operation training, emergency life-saving drills, medical rescue drills, and full-system pressure emergencies. Experiments in space science are advancing steadily.

The CMSA said the Shenzhou-17 crew is in good health, and the space station combination is running stably.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)