Review of China's manned missions into space
(People's Daily App) 15:26, November 03, 2023
On October 15, 2003, the Shenzhou-5 carried China's first astronaut Yang Liwei into space. Since then China has successfully sent 20 astronauts and 12 Shenzhou spacecrafts into space, and the Tiangong space station was completed in 2022. Let's review China's manned space missions, and salute new and old space exploration heroes! (Produced by Huang Jingjing, He Shan, Zhu Yingqi, Gao Yuan and Yan Xiaoxi)
