Shenzhou-16 return capsule touches down on Earth
(People's Daily App) 13:55, October 31, 2023
The return capsule of the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, safely touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Tuesday. The three astronauts were sent to China's Tiangong space station on May 30. They had lived and worked on the space station for five months, conducting a number of sci-tech experiments.
