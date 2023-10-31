China's Shenzhou-16 separates from space station combination, starts journey home
JIUQUAN, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship separated from the country's space station combination at 8:37 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
Three astronauts, Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, will soon start their journey home.
Prior to the separation, the Shenzhou-16 crew and Shenzhou-17 crew carried out handover work, and completed in-orbit work experience exchange, and the transfer and installation of materials and samples, the CMSA said.
After the separation, the Shenzhou-16 astronauts took a high-definition panoramic image of the space station combination with Earth as the background.
The return capsule of Shenzhou-16 spaceship will reenter Earth's atmosphere at an appropriate time with the support of ground control.
