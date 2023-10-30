Liuyi's vlog at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center | Shenzhou-17 launch: Behind the scenes

By Fan Liuyi and Wang Pingping (People's Daily App) 15:02, October 30, 2023

Join Liuyi to experience the momentous launch of the successful Shenzhou-17 crewed spaceflight mission on October 26 at 11:14 am (Beijing Time) firsthand with live reporting and exclusive access.

