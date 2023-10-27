Home>>
Liuyi at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center | Witness the launch of the Shenzhou-17
(People's Daily App) 14:02, October 27, 2023
The Shenzhou-17 manned spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off at 11:14 am Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China. The crew members, Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin, will carry out various scientific experiments and technological demonstrations on China's Tiangong Space Station. They will also perform experimental repair operations during spacewalks.
