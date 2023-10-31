Shenzhou-16 astronauts out of return capsule

Xinhua) 09:53, October 31, 2023

JIUQUAN, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao are out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, all in good physical condition.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)